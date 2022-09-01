Leaker insists leaked Nvidia RTX 4080 photo is that of the real thing

Nvidia and AMD are preparing the next-gen GPUs for launch soon. AMD confirmed recently that its RX 7000 series GPUs are slated to be announced soon and Nvidia's relase of its RTX 4000 series should not be too far off. So far we have had leaks related to the flagship RTX 4090 which is apparently now already in production which means the launch is nearing.

Today, we have a glimpse of what could be second best GeForce RTX 40-series card in the form of the RTX 4080. An alleged photo of the RTX 4080 Founder's Edition has leaked and the leakster insists that the picture is that of the real GPU and not a hoax. Though we are not 100% sure as the font does look a bit weird.

I thought so too at first, but I can guarantee it's absolutely true. — Elysian Realm (@KittyYYuko) September 1, 2022

However, the font isn't the only thing different as the fans' blade design itself too appears to be different from the last gen cards.

And the card itself appears wrapped in plastic sheet and one would hope it's anti-static. Purported specifications of the RTX 4080 suggest it's going to be 16GB card with 10,752 CUDA cores. This is a decent upgrade overall compared to the current gen RTX 3080.