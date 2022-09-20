Deathloop, Grounded 1.0, Slime Rancher 2, Valheim, and more hit Xbox Game Pass

September has already been an Xbox Game Pass announcement-heavy month, with the ID@Xbox and Tokyo Game Show presentations bringing dozens of new games. But Microsoft isn't finished yet, with the company today revealing the titles hitting its services just in the second half of September.

It's a stacked couple of weeks, with highly anticipated titles such as Arkane's Deathloop, Slime Rancher 2, the full release of Grounded, the indie hit Valheim, and more incoming. Here's the full list:

Deathloop (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Available Today

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Available Today Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – Available Now

(Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – Available Now Amazing Cultivation Simulator (PC) – Available now – Available Now

(PC) – Available now – Available Now SpiderHeck (Console and PC) – September 22

(Console and PC) – September 22 Beacon Pines (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 22

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 22 Slime Rancher 2 (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – September 22

(Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – September 22 Moonscars (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 27

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 27 Grounded – Full Release (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 27

– Full Release (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 27 Let’s Build A Zoo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 29

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 29 Valheim (Game Preview) (PC) – September 29

(Game Preview) (PC) – September 29 PAW Patrol Grand Prix (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 30

From the list, SpiderHeck, Beacon Pines, Slime Rancher 2, Moonscars , and PAW Patrol Grand Prix are all day one releases onto the platform. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members also have a 10-hour trial for FIFA 23 coming to them via EA Play starting on September 27.

Nine cloud-enabled games received Xbox Touch Controls support today as well, with the titles being Danganronpa V3, Grounded, Ni no Kuni, Road 96, Shadowrun Trilogy, This War of Mine, and Torment: Tides of Numenera.

Lastly, a healthy number of titles are leaving Xbox Game Pass on September 30:

AI: The Somnium Files (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Astria Ascending (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Dandy Ace (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Dirt 4 (PC) EA Play

Dirt Rally (PC) EA Play

Going Under (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lemnis Gate (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Slime Rancher (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Subnautica: Below Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Procession to Calvary (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Unsighted (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Visage (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Xbox App on Windows received upgrades this month too, signaling even more good news for PC Game Pass users. This included HowLongToBeat integration, boosted startup times, and overall performance improvements.