Apple could launch iPhone 16 series earlier than usual in South Korea

The much-awaited launch of the iPhone 16 series is just a month away. A new report today suggests that Apple is considering bringing good news to its fans in Korea. For the first time in 15 years, since the iPhone 3GS, Apple could launch its iPhone 16 in Korea in September, adding Korea to the launch wave.

Apple is speculated to launch the iPhone 16 series a few days earlier than last year, in mid-September, with September 10 to be the most likely date. Normally, fresh iPhones don't hit the store shelves in Korea until a few weeks after the initial launch in some other countries.

This year, things might change, because according to The Korea Times:

Expectations are growing among Apple users in Korea as rumors suggest that Korea could be among the first regions for the iPhone 16 launch. Korean mobile carriers are not confirming whether the country is included in the list of first-release countries. However, several Korean media outlets have reported the early release as confirmed, citing unidentified sources.

Mobile carriers in Korea aren't confirming this piece of information because of Apple's strategy of keeping communication with its partners minimal. However, sources have confirmed that preparations are underway for an early release of the iPhone 16 in the country.

Though the reason behind an early launch in Korea is not clear, it is speculated that the challenging situation in the Chinese market could be a reason why Apple is looking towards Korea. This would allow Apple to offset China's weak demand by launching iPhones sooner to its growing user base in Korea and meet its expected sales numbers.

Recently, all colors of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro were leaked, thanks to dummy units. There are also rumors that the upcoming iPhone 16 series will not ship with Apple Intelligence features in September but will receive it with iOS 18.1 update in October.