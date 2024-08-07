Fallout: London authors are working on a hotfix and a "huge" patch to resolve issues

After major delays, the DLC-sized total conversion mod Fallout: London for Fallout 4 was released in late July, giving fans of the franchise a taste of what the post-apocalyptic world might be like across the pond. However, installing and playing the mod hasn't been a smooth experience for many. Today, Team FOLON detailed how it's planning to tackle the issues.

"We are absolutely blown away by the incredible support from the community for our mod. Your enthusiasm and feedback mean the world to us," says the team in a Discord announcement post. "We have some big plans for the future, starting with a hotfix."

The hotfix will focus on crashes and "essential systems like Buffout 4," alongside other fixes that need urgent attention. Next, the development team has plans to drop a "HUGE patch that will address all the issues reported in our Discord ⁠as well as a multitude of quest-related and other problems."

The mod developers plan to release the hotfix first to fans, followed by the much larger update. Unfortunately, no firm launch windows were given for either of the upcoming drops.

Surprisingly, the development team is even offering "1-on-1 troubleshooting sessions" with players who are having problems with installation issues or crashes. Moreover, the team will be hosting a special livestream on the official Team FOLON Twitch channel at 8 pm UK time on Thursday, August 8. Fans will be able to interact with the development team and get behind-the-scenes scoops during the stream.

Fallout: London is currently available to install via GOG for both GOG and Steam customers who need a DRM-free version. However, installing Fallout: London on a Steam copy does require jumping through some additional hoops. Check out the installation instructions for the mod's launch over here. The Epic Games Store version of Fallout 4 is still not compatible with the mod.

Via Eurogamer