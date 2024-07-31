Dummy units of the iPhone 16 show off its potential color options

We are just a few months away from the launch of the much-awaited iPhone 16 series. A lot has already been leaked about the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup, and based on the leaks and rumors, we will be getting a good upgrade this year.

A fresh post has now emerged on X courtesy of tipster Sonny Dickson, which shows off the potential color options of the standard iPhone 16. The dummy units highlight the vertical camera module on the iPhone 16 model, which corroborates a previous leak.

The vertically stacked camera module helps the phone with spatial recording for Apple Vision Pro, which wasn't possible on the vanilla models of the iPhone 15 because of diagonal camera alignment. Both the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models are expected to feature the vertical camera module.

The latest set of iPhone 16 dummy units looks more polished and gives us the best view of the device so far compared to the previously leaked dummy models. The colors on these dummy units show off a more saturated and shiny look.

The images show the iPhone 16 in pink/rose gold, black, white, blue, and green color options. For those who prefer the more conventional look, they can go for the classic black-and-white color options. The colors go in line with a previous report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who further added that this year, Apple could drop the yellow color.

The standard iPhone 16 model is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display. Apple is rumored to equip the iPhone 16 models with color-infused glass for a luxurious and textured matte finish. This year's iPhone 16 lineup is also expected to come with slimmer MagSafe components on the back and a dedicated camera shutter button.

For all the latest iPhone 16-related news, be sure to check out our dedicated iPhone 16 news section.