Apple Intelligence will reportedly not make it for the iOS 18 launch in September

Apple officially announced its generative AI platform, Apple Intelligence, during its 2024 World Wide Developer Conference in June. At the time, the company stated that it would be part of the launch of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 in the fall.

However, Bloomberg is now reporting, via unnamed sources, that Apple Intelligence will not be a part of the initial iOS 18 or iPad OS 18 release that's currently due to roll out sometime in late September. That means people who purchase the upcoming iPhone 16 models won't get access to Apple Intelligence out of the box.

Instead, the report claims Apple Intelligence will be made part of the first major update for iOS 18 and iPadOS 18. That update should be made available for owners of the supported iPhones and iPads sometime in October, according to Bloomberg.

The delay in the release of the AI platform is due to Apple wanting to stamp out some more bugs before it is launched to the public, according to the store. It adds that developers should get access to the first iOS 18.1 sometime in the coming week.

Even if Apple Intelligence is released in October with iOS 18.1, it reportedly won't be feature-complete. Apple is supposed to be rolling out new Apple Intelligence features through the end of 2024 and into 2025.

That includes a planned major upgrade of the company's Siri digital voice assistant. Previously, Bloomberg reported that the Apple Intelligence updates for Siri will be made available for developers to check out in January 2025, followed by a public launch in the spring of 2025.

Apple Intelligence will use OpenAI's ChatGPT as its initial generative AI model. However, the company has reportedly been in talks with using Google's Gemini model as well, along with Meta's Llama open-source AI models.