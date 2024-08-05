Apple may launch the iPhone 16 series a few days earlier than last year

The next iPhone lineup, the Apple iPhone 16 series, is all set to debut next month. Traditionally, September has been the month of Apple, when the company launched its iPhone lineup. While this year is going to be the same, a fresh tip suggests that the launch could happen a few days earlier than last year.

According to a Chinese outlet, CNMO Technology News, Apple could launch the iPhone 16 series, which includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max, on September 10.

Notably, September 10 is Tuesday, which is Apple's favorite day for launching its iPhones. For instance, last year, Apple launched the iPhone 15 series on September 12, which was a Tuesday. However, the iPhone 14 series did ditch the trend in 2022 and instead was announced on Wednesday.

That being said, CNMO doesn't have a proven track record about launch date predictions, and there is also no information from where the outlet got this scoop from. It could be a wild guess, so we would advise you to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt.

The iPhone 16 series has been leaked numerous times, giving us almost everything we want. Dummy units have been leaked multiple times suggesting that this year, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus could feature a vertical camera module. This change is allegedly introduced to allow the standard iPhone models to record spatial videos for Apple Vision Pro.

Recently, all colors of the iPhone 16 Pro were leaked, showing off a darker black than the iPhone 15 Pro. Before this, dummy units of the iPhone 16 also revealed its potential color options. This year's iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to pack bigger camera sensors.

Moreover, the iPhone 16 lineup is expected to get brighter displays, thanks to the Samsung M14 OLED display panel. Additionally, the bezels on this year's iPhone lineup are touted to be the thinnest of any smartphone.