Apple Vision Pro's external powerbank could be named Magic Battery

Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset is due for a release sometime during early 2024. A known fact about the headset is it's meant to work with direct power as well as an external power bank. Now, some information has dropped regarding the supposed name of the external battery source.

As per the references spotted by @aaronp613 in the code of tvOS 17 Beta 5, the external battery pack could be named "Magic Battery." Aaron who is also a contributor at the Apple software database website AppleDB noted that the external battery source was previously referred to as the "MagSafe Battery Pack."

Looks like the Vision Pro battery has a new name.



It will be called "Magic Battery" as per tvOS 17 beta 5 code.



It was previously referred to as "MagSafe Battery Pack" — Aaron (@aaronp613) August 9, 2023

Apple already sells a MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhones that magnetically attaches to the back of the device. Nonetheless, the expected name would go in line with other Apple accessories such as Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad.

While announcing the Vision Pro headset during WWDC 2023, Apple said the high-performance external battery can power the headset for up to two hours on a single charge. Apple's marketing material shows the battery pack attached to the left side of the headset through a breaded cable. However, the company added that the headset "is designed for all-day use when plugged in."

There have been reports that Apple's spatial computer may see a delayed launch due to supply chain issues. Meanwhile, it is allowing third-party developers to try out the headset and test their apps. It has already released a software development kit (SDK) for the visionOS that comes bundled with a simulator.

Developers can create 3D experiences for visionOS with the help of Unity's PolySpatial platform. Reports suggest the headset will be produced in limited quantity initially and customers will have to book in-store appointments to have the Vision Pro personalized for their needs.

Apple is trying to create a new ecosystem around the Vision Pro headset. To that end, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted Apple will "aggressively upgrade hardware specifications" and the upcoming iPhone 15 is expected to have an upgraded UWB chip onboard.

Via: Wccftech