Unity developers can now make games for the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset

Unity has opened the beta version of its PolySpatial development platform for the upcoming Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset. PolySpatial is designed to help developers port and create 3D experiences for VisionOS, making it easier for developers to create interactive applications.

The Apple Vision Pro includes a range of features, such as face tracking, object detection, and scene understanding. Developers can use these features to create games that react to the player's environment, track their facial expressions, or identify objects in the game world.

This new tool provides developers with access to Apple's computer vision and machine learning APIs, allowing them to create more engaging games for AR/VR.

With a deep integration between Unity’s new PolySpatial technology and visionOS, your apps can sit alongside other apps in the Shared Space. By combining Unity’s authoring and simulation capabilities with RealityKit’s managed app rendering, content created with Unity will look and feel at home.

The platform is designed to be familiar to developers who have already built applications with the Unity Engine, offering a workflow for porting existing projects or creating new ones from scratch. PolySpatial also includes a number of features that are specifically designed for VisionOS, such as support for the headset's spatial tracking capabilities and its shared space environment.

In addition to the core features, Vision Pro tool also includes several tutorials and sample projects. These resources can help developers get started with the tool and learn how to use it to create their own games. Marc Whitten, Unity Create president, stated;

We had to work, ground up, to make sure we could make it easy for our creators to unlock capabilities. Primarily that’s things like Unity application existing in a shared space with other applications, being able to integrate with Reality Kit and the visionOS

The beta for the app for Apple Vision Pro is available now to all Unity developers. If you're a game developer, Unity encourages developers to check out the PolySpatial app. To sign up, visit the Unity website and create a free account.

Source: TechCrunch