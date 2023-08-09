It's your last chance to get a free storage upgrade on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 tablets

Samsung's pre-order offers for its newest products are about to end. That includes the new Samsung Galaxy S9 tablets that were announced in late July. You can still get a free storage upgrade if you pre-order the standard S9 or the S9+ before August 11.

You can get the Samsung Galaxy S9 WiFi 11-inch tablet for $799.99 at Amazon with 256GB of onboard storage, rather than the normal 128GB of storage. You can also get the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S9+ WiFi tablet for $999.99 at Amazon and receive 512GB of storage, rather than 256GB. You can also get this same deal when you pre-order the tablets at Samsung.com.

Both of these tablets share a number of hardware features, such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a Galaxy S Pen, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance for both the tablets and the pens.

The Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays on the Galaxy Tab S9 series also have some new features, according to Samsung:

Galaxy Tab S9 series’ HDR10+ ensures scene-by-scene, frame-by-frame tone optimization with a wide range of colors and brightness. The dynamic refresh rate of the Galaxy Tab S9 series automatically calibrates from 60 to 120Hz to balance smooth responsiveness with optimized battery efficiency. Eye Comfort also reduces eye strain with low blue light, reduced by more than 70 percent.

Keep in mind Amazon has some nice pre-order offers on the other Samsung mobile devices that were announced last July. They also expire on August 11.

