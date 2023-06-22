Apple releases visionOS SDK tools for devs

Developers looking to build apps for the Apple Vision Pro can now get started as Apple has just released the visionOS software development kit (SDK). The company also said that developers will be able to apply for developer versions of the Apple Vision Pro to begin testing on real hardware.

Commenting on the launch of the new SDK, Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, said:

“By taking advantage of the space around the user, spatial computing unlocks new opportunities for our developers, and enables them to imagine new ways to help their users connect, be productive, and enjoy new types of entertainment. We can’t wait to see what our developer community dreams up.”

Those who decide to start creating applications for the VR headset will be able to use the same tools they’re familiar with including Xcode, SwiftUI, RealityKit, ARKit, and TestFlight. Xcode comes with a new tool called Reality Composer Pro that lets you preview and prepare 3D models, animations, images, and sounds so they’re optimized for Apple Vision Pro.

The company said that developers who have been building 3D apps and games with Unity will be able to port over their creations from next month to take full advantage of the Apple Vision Pro’s capabilities. Apple said some developers have previewed visionOS SDK and APIs and “are excited for the potential of the platform and how it will enable them to create all-new app experiences for their users”.

Finally, developer labs will spring up next month in Cupertino, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo which will allow developers to try their apps on the Vision Pro hardware. If you run into any technical issues, Apple engineers will be on hand to help out.

To learn more about developing for visionOS, head over to Apple’s dedicated webpage, if you want the tools hit the Download SDK button and sign in with your developer credentials. Next month, developers will also be able to apply for the hardware there too.