The first Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video insider diary is all about story

It's been a while since we have had updates for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The last update was back in April 2023, when Warner Bros Games announced that the DC Comics' based superhero co-op action game from developer Rocksteady would get another release date delay to February 2, 2024.

With the game now less than four months away, it looks like Rocksteady and Warner Bros Games are beginning the promotion campaign for the game with the first Suicide Squad Insider video. This debut video is over 19 minutes long as it goes deep into the storyline and settings for the game, along with new gameplay footage.

The game is set in Metropolis, which Rocksteady says is over twice the size of the version of another DC Comics setting, Gotham City, in the developer's many Batman: Arkham games. The game has Superman's foe, the evil alien android Brainiac, invading Metropolis with his Skull Ship and, in some way, he has taken over the minds of the good guy Justice League members. Of course, it's up to the Suicide Squad, the ragtag group of super-criminals, to take the mind-controlled Justice League down and then, ultimately, Branica.

One interesting thing in the video is that the Suicide Squad gets to break into the Justice League's famous Hall of Justice to take some items that will be helpful in fighting Superman, Batman, and the other members. For example, Harley Quinn gets a hold of Batman’s Grapnel Gun so she can quickly move around Metropolis.

We can look forward to more of these Insider videos in the future, where the Rocksteady team will talk about the game's combat, its customization, and more.

When the game finally launches, it will also feature the voice of the late Kevin Conroy as an "evil" Batman. Conroy, who voiced Batman in the classic Animated Series and many other animated projects and video games, passed away on November 10, 2022.