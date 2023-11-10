Larian shows some progress on getting Baldur's Gate 3 working on the Xbox Series S

Developer Larian Studios surprised many in the game industry when it released its D&D based RPG Baldur's Gate 3 to solid critical reviews and excellent sales on the PC and later on the PlayStation 5 console. However, we are still awaiting word on when the game will be launched for Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

Previously, Larian said it was aiming to launch the game for the Xbox consoles by the end of 2023. However, due to some of the hardware constraints on the Xbox Series S, Baldur's Gate 3 will not support the game's split-screen cooperative play feature.

Having said that, it looks like Larian is making some progress in getting the game running on the Xbox Series S. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this week, Larian Studios founder and CEO Swen Vincke posted some charts that show progress in getting the RAM and VRAM use in the game down on the more affordable Xbox console.

Got a nice present from our engineers. Ensuring memory is well under control and having buffer for peaks was the main thing holding us back I think this will benefit all platforms too. Still some work left but very close now. pic.twitter.com/xvtUDPFebo — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) November 8, 2023

Vincke stated in his message,"Ensuring memory is well under control and having buffer for peaks was the main thing holding us back" in terms of getting the game to run on the Xbox Series S. He added that this effort to cut down on the memory loads for this console "will benefit all platforms too".

While the split-screen cooperative feature may not be available on the Xbox Series S at launch, Microsoft stated that this part of Baldur's Gate 3 could be added to that console's version sometime after the main game is released.