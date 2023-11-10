Baldur's Gate 3 wins Ultimate Game of the Year and more at the annual Golden Joystick Awards

Baldur's Gate 3 ended up as the big winner on Thursday during the 2023 edition of the Golden Joystick Awards. The D&D-themed RPG from developer Larian won the Ultimate Game of the Year award and five other categories.

This was the 41st edition of the Golden Joystick Awards, which is the longest-running gaming awards event in the world. Millions of people around the world voted for their picks in over 20 categories.

In addition to Ultimate Game of the Year, Baldur's Gate 3 won for PC Game of the Year, Best Storytelling, Best Visual Design, and Best Game Community, while its developer Larian won the Studio of the Year award.

Bethesda Game Studios' sci-fi RPG Starfield won for Xbox Game of the Year, while the Resident Evil 4 remake won for PlayStation Game of the Year. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom won for Nintendo Game of the Year.

Here's the full list of the 2023 Golden Joystick Awards winners:

Best Storytelling - Baldur's Gate 3

Still Playing Award - No Man's Sky

Best Visual Design - Baldur's Gate 3

Studio of the Year - Larian Studios

Best Game Expansion - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Best Indie Game - Sea of Stars

Best VR Game - Horizon Call of the Mountain

Best Multiplayer Game - Mortal Kombat 1

Best Audio - Final Fantasy XVI

Best Game Trailer - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Best Streaming Game - Valorant

Best Game Community - Baldur's Gate 3

Best Gaming Hardware - PSVR 2

Breakthrough Award - Coccoon / Geometric Interactive

Critics' Choice Award - Alan Wake II

Best Lead Performer - Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI

Best Supporting Performer - Neil Newborn, Astarion, Baldur's Gate 3

Nintendo Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

PC Game of the Year - Baldur's Gate 3

Xbox Game of the Year - Starfield

PlayStation Game of the Year - Resident Evil 4

Most Wanted Game - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

UGOTY - Baldur's Gate 3

On Monday, The Game Awards, which are voted on by a select group of game reviewers and critics, will reveal its nominees. The award ceremony, which will also feature a ton of upcoming game trailers and major reveals, will be held on December 7 in Los Angeles.