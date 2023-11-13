Larian is teasing us about some Baldur's Gate 3 Xbox news coming later this week

Xbox gamers have been waiting patiently to learn when one of the biggest games of the year, Baldur's Gate 3, will finally arrive on Microsoft's game console. Today we got a teaser message that hints strongly that we will be getting some news on that front very soon.

In a post on Larian's official X (formerly Twitter) account, made to help celebrate Baldur's Gate 3's eight nominations in the 2023 Game Awards, the developer added:

Xbox fans, and fans of physical media, watch this space for a formal announcement. It's going to be a busy week.

Voting is now live for @thegameawards! Vote now: https://t.co/Ea35Su0dWx



We're extremely proud that @baldursgate3 has been nominated in the following categories;



🎊Game of the Year

🎊Best Game Direction

🎊Best Narrative

🎊Best Score And Music

🎊Best Performance (@NeilNewbon as… https://t.co/dutqlJZesp — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) November 13, 2023

The game was released for the PC first in early August and remains in the top five most played games on Steam months later, which is pretty remarkable for a game that's mostly a single player experience, with co-op support for its campaign. In September, it launched for the Mac and the PlayStation 5 console.

However, Larian hit roadblocks with making the game for the Xbox Series S and X consoles that kept it off those platforms. In late August, Larian announced the game would launch for the Xbox Series S and X consoles by the end of 2023, but without split-screen co-op support for the Xbox Series S.

Today's message also hinted that gamers might be able to buy a physical disk of Baldur's Gate 3 soon. So far, the game has been a digital release only. Larian did sell physical Collector's Editions of the game but those versions included a digital code of the game, not a real physical release.