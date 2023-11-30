Baldur's Gate 3's latest patch is live and is so big, you may need to delete the full game

Larian Studios' D&D themed fantasy RPG sequel Baldur's Gate 3 has been both a critical and sales hit since it launched for the PC in August, and later for the Mac and PlayStation 5 console. Today, Larian has released its latest free content and patch update for the game, and it's huge in terms of both new features and in size.

Indeed, as Larian's X (formerly Twitter) page states, the Patch 5 update is 30GB in size, and will require 130GB of free space on your storage device to install. The developers say if you don't have enough storage, you may need to just delete the full game, and then redownload the patched version.

The game's Steam page has the highlights of what's included in Patch 5. The big one is an all-new epilogue to Baldur's Gate 3, which takes place six months after the end of the game's original story. Larian states:

You’ll experience new cinematics that reflect the arc of your story, reunite with your companions to reminisce and trade tales, read letters sent by old friends, and keep abreast of the latest Baldur’s Gate news with updates in the Baldur’s Mouth Gazette. Not sure where you put Scratch’s ball? You can play a game of fetch using the Astral Prism instead - the Forbidden Squeaky.

The update also adds two new playable modes. One is Honour Mode and it was designed to be even more challenging and difficult to complete than the game's previously highest game mode, Tactician. There's also a new Custom Mode that will let players create their own gameplay modes. You can check out the full changelog at the game's official website.

The long-awaited Xbox version of Baldur's Gate 3 is due out in December with the official date to be revealed at the 2023 Game Awards next week. Physical disk versions of the game, with lots of extras, are available for preorder now for a launch in the first quarter of 2024.