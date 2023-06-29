Baldur's Gate 3 release date moved up for PC, delayed for PS5, still working on Xbox

PC gamers won't have to wait as long to play Baldur's Gate 3. The long awaited Dungeons and Dragons' based RPG sequel will be released a few weeks earlier than planned on the PC platform.

Originally planned for release on August 31 for both PC and PS5 platforms, Larian has confirmed that the PC edition will now release on August 3. The somewhat bad news is that the PS5 version will be delayed a few days, and will now launch on September 6. Larian stated:

Baldur’s Gate 3 is targeting 60 frames-per-second and we’re close to achieving that on the platform but need a bit more extra time. We don’t want to compromise on quality, and feel it would be a shame to downscale to 30fps or make other compromises to hit an arbitrary date.

Larian also offered a small update on the possible launch of the Xbox Series X and S version:

We’re optimistic about Baldur’s Gate 3 on the Xbox Series X, but in order to announce and release the game on Xbox, we need to ensure that the game is performing without compromise across the entire Xbox X|S ecosystem, in multiplayer and with split-screen. We already put a lot of effort into making it work and will continue to do so. Like with the PS5 version, we’ll release it when it’s ready. We’ll update you as soon as we can.

In a separate article on IGN, it's confirmed that Larian is having issues with split-screen support on the Xbox Series S console. Larian Studios head Swen Vincke admits that there "may be some compromises we have to make" to launch the game on the Xbox platform.

Larian also said that player characters in Baldur's Gate 3 will now be able to go up to level 12, instead of just level 10, which should allow for more unlocks of abilities. Also, two new races, Dragonborn and Half-Orcs. have been added to the game, giving it a total of 11 races and 31 subraces. There will also be 12 classes, including the newly revealed Monk class, and 46 subclasses. You can learn a lot more about the new additions to the game on the Baldur's Gate 3 Steam page.