Xbox Free Play Days this weekend include Rainbow Six Siege, Dead by Daylight, and more

If you are a subscriber to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Core or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can play four full titles for free this weekend, until Sunday at 11:59 pm Pacific time. In fact, one of the games, Ubisoft's tactical shooter Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege, will be free to play beyond this weekend, until December 7.

Xbox Wire states that during the free play period, you can purchase Rainbow Six: Siege for 75 percent off its normal price in the Xbox Store. Steam PC players can also play the game for free for the next seven days.

Behaviour Interactive's popular horror game Dead by Daylight is also free to play this weekend, and you can purchase the base game for just $11.99, while its many DLC packs are 50 percent off this weekend.

Developer ECC Games and publisher 505 Games are letting Xbox Game Pass Core and Ultimate subscribers play the full version of their racing game DriftCE for for free this weekend. Here's a description:

DriftCE immerses you in the exciting sport of drift racing: get behind the wheel of one of 12 of the finest, officially licensed drift cars on the planet, including the Toyota AE86, Mazda MX5, and BMW E46 M3. Take your car to the garage, change parts, boost performance, and master the curves of more than a dozen tracks recreated through Laser scan technology, including Japan’s legendary EBISU circuits and the new Mount Haruna track. Now it’s time to show the world what you’re made of as you take on other players from the drifting community in adrenaline-fueled, four-player multiplayer racing.

You can also purchase the full game for just $14.99 this weekend.

Finally, Team17's World War II first-person shooter Hell Let Loose is free to play this weekend. Here's what you can expect:

Hell Let Loose brings you World War II on an epic scale. Get ready to fight across fields, bridges, forests, towns and more. This realistic multiplayer first-person shooter demands teamwork, communication, and strategy, not only to win but to survive! In Hell Let Loose, it’s always better to tackle things as a team rather than individually. See you on the frontlines!

The full game is also discounted this weekend to just $29.24 on Xbox.