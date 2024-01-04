When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Build 22635.2921: Microsoft improving Windows 11 reliability with latest KB5034212 update

Microsoft today has released a new Beta Channel build for Windows Insiders. The new build, 22635.2921 under KB5034212, claims to have general reliability improvements thanks to "a handful of fixes". It also fixes an input issue. The full changelog is given below:

Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on*

[General]

  • This update includes a handful of fixes to improve overall reliability.

[Input]

  • Fixed a high hitting tabtip.exe crash which was impacting the ability for some Windows Insiders to input text.

The official blog post is available on this page on Microsoft's website.

This is the first beta build of 2024 and it is a rather small one as it does not contain as many changes as the Dev channel (Build 23612) and Canary (Build 26020) channel builds did, which were released earlier today. The latter of which is now subject to even more gaming issues and bugs.

