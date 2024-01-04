Microsoft: We know there're even more gaming bugs/issues now on your Windows 11 Insider PC

Microsoft released its first Insider builds of 2024 earlier today, or last night, depending on the place and time zone you are in. The two builds dropped in the Dev channel and Canary channel, and the latter brought quite a few interesting features including the ability to pause and resume print queues, a new Taskbar icon for power-saving on desktops, and more.

One of the interesting known issues highlighted by the company in the release notes is related to gaming as Microsoft has acknowledged that it has not been able to fix those issues even as we enter the new year. In fact, the tech giant has confirmed that even more games are going to be impacted.

The release notes for the Canary build 26020 reads:

[REMINDER] Some popular games may not work correctly on the most recent Insider Preview builds in the Canary Channel. Starting with Build 26016, more games have been impacted by several bugs – if you’re having any issues please submit feedback in Feedback Hub.

In case you are wondering, Microsoft first started publishing this in the known issues section earlier last year in September starting with the Canary build 25947. And up until the latest build, the release note about the issue read:

Some popular games may not work correctly on the most recent Insider Preview builds in the Canary Channel. Please be sure to submit feedback in Feedback Hub on any issues you see with playing games on these builds.

It is not clear which popular titles Microsoft is referring to here, and which new games have been added to the list. Perhaps the bug is randomly occurring across a multitude of popular titles and games which is why none of them have in particular been named.

It is also possible that the issue is fairly sporadic which is why the company has continued asking for feedback to better understand the underlying fault.