Apple Fitness+ extends Time to Walk shows to non-subscribers, brings new episodes and guests

Apple Fitness+ has shared updates for its users, including a new way to get a free-of-cost three-month Fitness+ membership, new workout playlists and programs, and a new meditation theme.

The company elaborated in its newsroom post that starting January 8, 2024, users will be able to access a new workout program labeled “Strength, Core, and Yoga for Golfers” designed by athlete and golf star, Rose Zhang. The workout program, led by Fitness+ trainer Kyle Ardill, will feature 4 workouts that improve flexibility and balance.

Apple Fitness+ has a separate section called the Artist Spotlight where users get workout playlists with songs by a particular artist. In the latest update, USHER will be the artist in the spotlight. Other artist playlists users will get are as follows:

Starting Monday, January 8, 10 new workouts with music by Rihanna, last year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner, will be available for the first time in any fitness service.

Starting Monday, January 15, new workouts with music by Britney Spears will be available.

Starting Monday, January 22, new workouts with music by U2 will be available.

Starting Monday, February 5, the Artist Spotlight workouts will feature music by this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show headliner, USHER.

Apple has also made new additions to its show, Time to Walk. New celebrities on the list include Lilly Singh, Trixie Mattel, and Colman Domingo, among others. The first episode will feature Al Roker, an American journalist and TV personality.

Apple Fitness+ also highlighted that 10 episodes will be accessible via Apple Podcasts to people without a Fitness+ subscription. However, it is only applicable to the 21 countries where the service is available.

On the other hand, Fitness+ subscribers can get 50 episodes on Apple Podcasts and additional features such as downloading episodes, following, and getting notifications about the show for free. The subscribers will also get the episodes alongside the guest's audio at launch.

Another element of Apple is a theme labeled as Sound. Apple Fitness+ will offer seven new Sound meditations, the length of which can range from 5, 10, and 20 minutes. New meditations will be available every week.

Apart from this, Apple Fitness+ users can get a limited-edition award "Ring in the New Year" if they complete three Activity rings in a week in January.

Lastly, Apple has mentioned that with Anytime Fitness users can get a free three-month Fitness+ subscription. Hence, any individuals who sign up for Anytime Fitness, a fitness club brand offering training, recovery guidance, and other fitness programs, can join Fitness+ without the need to pay $9.99 per month.

Also, if any Fitness+ users opt for a 12-month Anytime Fitness subscription, their first 30 days of Anytime Fitness for free. Members can thus get guidance from coaches on Anytime Fitness that recommend workout plans available on Apple Fitness+.