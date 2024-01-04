Microsoft Store update for Dev and Canary Insiders offers improvements for Instant Games

Earlier this week, Microsoft released new Windows 11 builds for Dev Channel and Canary Channel members of the Windows Insider Program. Today, the company updated the blog posts for both of those updates, alerting Dev and Canary Channel users of a new version of the Microsoft Store.

Dev and Canary Channel Insiders who are running Microsoft Store version 22312.xxxx.x and higher will see several new improvements. One of them concerns an addition for the Instant Games feature. That feature, which lets people play games in the Microsoft Store without the need to download them, was launched back in September 2023 with one of Windows 11's moment feature updates. It latergot its own section, Arcade, in the store.

Other changes include new notifications and performance improvements. Here's the additional info Microsoft published:

Launch Instant Arcade games while browsing: In recent months, we announced Instant Arcade where you can play some games without the need to download them. Now, you’ll be able to launch these games directly while browsing or in search results. Simply hover over the instant arcade game and click the Play Now button. Notifications for app installations: When you initiate a download from the Microsoft Store, we’ll send you a notification when your app is installed and ready to use. This can be toggled off in the store’s settings page. Notification from Store when your app is installed and ready to use. Performance improvements when installing from search or browsing: We made things a little faster when you install products from the search results page or while browsing. Animations are smoother and more seamless.

Microsoft also released a new Windows 11 build for members of the Insider Program in the Beta Channel today, but it's a pretty minor update designed mostly to include "a handful of fixes to improve overall reliability."