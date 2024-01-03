Windows 11 Dev Channel preview build 23612 adds a new weather experience on the lock screen

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 build for members of the Windows Insider Program to download who are on the Dev Channel. The build number for the new Dev Channel version is 23612. It includes quite a few new features, including a new weather experience for the Windows 11 lock screen, and improvements to the voice access features, including more languages.

Here is the changelog:

What’s new in Build 23612

Richer weather experience on the lock screen

We are introducing a richer weather experience to your lock screen. This includes dynamic, interactive weather updates. So, as you hover over the weather experience on your lock screen, you will see more information. When you tap or click on the weather card and sign in, Microsoft Edge opens with the full forecast in MSN Weather. If you already use Weather under Settings > Personalization > Lock screen > Lock screen status, there is nothing for you to do. Also, this new experience will be on by default. Should you not want to see this experience, you can change your lock screen status to “None.” This rich weather experience is available when you lock your screen no matter which personalization option you select (Windows spotlight, Picture, or Slideshow). Richer weather experience on the lock screen. [We are beginning to roll this out starting with EN-US only, so the experience isn’t available to all Insiders in the Dev Channel just yet as we plan to monitor feedback and see how it lands before pushing it out to everyone.] FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Desktop Environment > Lock screen.

Extended languages, multi-display support, and custom commands for voice access

Extended language support: We have extended voice access to support other languages such as French (France), French (Canada), German, Spanish (Spain) and Spanish (Mexico). When voice access is turned on for the first time, you will be prompted to download a speech model to enable on-device recognition of voice data. In case voice access does not find a speech model matching your display language, you can still choose to proceed ahead to use voice access in English (United States). New languages under settings on the voice access bar You can always switch to a different language by navigating to Settings > Language on the voice access bar. Multi-display support: You can now use all voice access features on multiple displays, including number and grid overlays which were previously unavailable on any display other than the primary one. The grid overlay feature has been further developed to allow you to not only interact with the screen you are currently using, but also quickly switch to another display. You can also use the drag and drop feature to move files, apps, and documents from one display to another. You can use either the alphabet or NATO phonetic in your command to shift focus to another display .After invoking the grid overlay, use to quickly shift to focus to another display. You can use either the alphabet or NATO phonetic in your command; for example, “B” or “Bravo” would both be valid as shown in the above screenshot. Use mouse grid command to move your mouse to a specific point on a specific display. You can also use the accelerated command “mouse grid ..” to quickly move your mouse to a specific point on a specific display. In this case we used “mousegrid A 114” as shown in the above screenshot. Voice shortcuts: We are introducing voice shortcuts or custom commands to enable you to create your very own command. This is currently available if you use voice access in English. Creating commands that map to single action, such as opening a URL, or a series of actions performed in sequence, is easy. To get started, say “what can I say” and click on the “Voice shortcuts” tab on the left panel, or use the command “show voice shortcuts” to directly launch the voice shortcuts page. Then, click on the Create Command button to begin the process. New voice shortcuts tab for creating custom commands in voice access Create a command by using either voice or any other input modality. Give it a name, select one or multiple actions, fill in the necessary information and then click “Create”. Your command is now ready to be used. Creating a new custom command to use in voice access. Select one or multiple actions for a custom command in voice access. You can view all the voice shortcuts you have created either from the command help page or by using the command “show voice shortcuts”. FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Accessibility > Voice Access.

Fixes

[Start menu] Fixed an issue which was causing the text input indicator to appear floating when you opened Start menu. [File Explorer] Made a change to help fix an issue which could cause the spacing between your desktop icons to become extremely wide.

Fixed an issue which could cause explorer.exe to crash when opening the context menu in file explorer if multiple files were selected. [Widgets] We fixed the issue causing a loading delay when the Microsoft Start feed is reenabled.

We fixed the issue causing the Widgets Board to not automatically close and reopen when enabling or disabling feeds. NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11.

Known issues

[Copilot in Windows*] When first launching or after refreshing Copilot in Windows while using voice access, you’ll need to use “Show grid” commands to click in the “Ask me anything” box for the first time. [Widgets] Announcements from the Microsoft Start feed are still shown on the taskbar after the feed is hidden.

Keyboard navigation from settings subpages back to the top-level Settings page is broken.

Incorrect spacing and fonts used in some settings pages.

