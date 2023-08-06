Microsoft Edge will let you rewrite text using Bing AI

A few months ago, Microsoft updated the SwiftKey keyboard app on iOS and Android with a new feature for rewriting text in various styles using Bing AI. A similar capability is coming soon to Microsoft Edge for desktops.

As spotted by @Leopeva64 on Twitter, one of the recent Microsoft Edge Canary updates introduced a rewrite with Bing feature. It allows you to select a portion of text in an input field and rewrite it using the Alt + I shortcut. Edge will display a popup window with AI-generated text and a couple of buttons to replace the selected text, adjust the result, or try again with a refreshed variant.

I just discovered this new option to rewrite text with Bing AI in Edge:https://t.co/2udZ5TxHY1

.https://t.co/cHPBk7ciE7

. pic.twitter.com/CLBa2B37Sp — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) August 4, 2023

Like SwiftKey on Android and iOS, the rewrite feature in the Edge browser lets you adjust several options to make the result fit your needs and taste. You can select four tones: professional, casual, enthusiastic, and informal; change the format: paragraph, email, blog post, and ideas), and pick length (short, medium, and long. Afterward, click the Rewrite button to apply your settings and regenerate the response from Bing AI.

Text rewrite with Bing is now rolling out to some insiders in the Canary Channel. It is an A/B rollout, meaning not everyone can access the new feature. As for Edge Dev users, they have a similar feature: right-click the highlighted text and select the "Ask Bing AI" option. That will open the Bing sidebar with buttons to explain, revise, or expand the selection.

In case you missed it, Microsoft recently started rolling out dark mode support for Bing and Bing Chat on desktops. Also, the company finally allowed accessing Bing Chat from other browsers, such as Google Chrome and Safari.