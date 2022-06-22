Paramount+ launches in the UK and Ireland with shows like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Paramount+ has finally launched in the United Kingdom and Ireland meaning people in those countries finally have a legal way to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. It was the case that Star Trek: Discovery streamed on Netflix but was pulled when Paramount decided to launch its service.

Aside from Star Trek and a plethora of other TV shows, there’s a large collection of new and iconic movies. There is also a range of shows aimed at kids. Similar to other streaming services, it’s available across lots of platforms including Sky, Samsung, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Android, iOS, iPadOS, Chromecast, FireTV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Some of the content on Paramount+ includes The First Lady, Super Pumped, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Man Who Fell to Earth, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, Scream, Transformers, Grease, Mission Impossible: Fallout, and more.

Commenting on the new service, Tom Ryan, President and CEO of Streaming at Paramount, said:

“From over 100 years of storytelling experience with our Hollywood studio and production hubs worldwide, we know how to make great, global content. Paramount+ is a mountain of entertainment for the entire family. We're the only service where you'll see Sylvester Stallone, SpongeBob SquarePants, Star Trek, and South Park all in one place, and all of this makes Paramount+ what a streaming service is meant to be.”

If you’re in the UK you can get Paramount+ for £6.99 per month / £69.90 per annum and €7.99 per month / €79.90 per annum in Ireland. People in both countries will also benefit from a 7-day free trial.