Apple iPhone SE 4 now tipped to feature a notch and not the Dynamic Island

A few days ago, a new rumor regarding the upcoming iPhone SE 4 suggested that Apple is moving away from notches on its phones. Reliable leaker Evan Blass shared some images of the upcoming Apple products, which also included the alleged iPhone SE 4 with the Dynamic Island. It was hinted that new generation Apple models, right from mid-range to high-end, would feature Dynamic Island instead of notches. However, a reliable source has now come forward, adding to the confusion.

Display analyst Ross Young in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) simply stated that "notch like iPhone 14 is correct," suggesting that the iPhone SE 4 will not come with Dynamic Island as claimed earlier by other leakers. Dummy units of the phone also showcased that the phone features a notch. Previously, many sources have already hinted that the iPhone SE 4 will be modeled after the iPhone 14, including its notch.

Notch like iPhone 14 is correct — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 28, 2025

Notably, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus featured a notch and it was with the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max that Apple introduced the Dynamic Island. Notch or no notch, other alleged specs of the phone look interesting. It is speculated that the iPhone SE 4 will feature a 12MP TrueDepth camera. The phone is heavily tipped to pack a single 48MP camera, rumored to be the same as the one on the iPhone 16. The screen will be a 6.1-inch LTPS OLED display, sadly with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the phone will be powered by the A18 chipset and paired with 8GB of RAM. It will be more powerful than the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, as the iPhone SE 4 will support all Apple Intelligence features. The device could be launched sometime in March or April and thanks to the use of an in-house modem, Apple might keep the price of the device under $500.