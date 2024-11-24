Files 3.8 is now available with alternate data streams, tab improvements, and more

Files 3.8 is now available for download. The latest update for this popular file manager on Windows 10 and 11 delivers several new features, such as alternate data stream support, new shortcuts, tab improvements, and more. Here is what is new:

Manage tags from the sidebar : You can right-click the tags section in the sidebar and select "Manage tags" to create, delete, or edit tags.

: You can right-click the tags section in the sidebar and select "Manage tags" to create, delete, or edit tags. Quick access to Storage Sense : Those frequently using Storage Sense will be glad to know that Files 3.8 makes it easier to access the feature. You can open Storage Sense from the Command Palette, assign a custom shortcut, or right-click a drive in the sidebar or home page.

: Those frequently using Storage Sense will be glad to know that Files 3.8 makes it easier to access the feature. You can open Storage Sense from the Command Palette, assign a custom shortcut, or right-click a drive in the sidebar or home page. Alternate data stream s : In addition to reading alternate data streams, Files 3.8 now lets you create alternate data streams. With this feature, you can add extra data to your files without changing their primary content. Creating alternate data streams is available from the context menu (turned off by default), Command Palette, or a keyboard shortcut.

: In addition to reading alternate data streams, Files 3.8 now lets you create alternate data streams. With this feature, you can add extra data to your files without changing their primary content. Creating alternate data streams is available from the context menu (turned off by default), Command Palette, or a keyboard shortcut. New actions : Files 3.8 contains new actions that can be accessed from the Command Palette or custom shortcuts. New actions include copying the path to the current folder, pasting items from the clipboard as shortcuts, and closing all tabs (Ctrl + Shift + W).

: Files 3.8 contains new actions that can be accessed from the Command Palette or custom shortcuts. New actions include copying the path to the current folder, pasting items from the clipboard as shortcuts, and closing all tabs (Ctrl + Shift + W). Archive settings improvements: Custom settings for file compression are now stored across sessions.

Here is the rest of the changelog:

Updated the privacy policy URL.

Improved responsiveness of the cards in the drives widget.

Fixed an issue where a WSL prompt would sometimes display on startup.

Fixed an issue where canceling drag & drop cleared the selected items.

Fixed an issue where bulk rename didn’t follow the sort order.

Fixed the context menu placement on the home page.

You can download Files from the Microsoft Store via this link. The app is also available for free from the official website.