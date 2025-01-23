Files is getting new Cards View layout and other improvements

Makers of the Files app, the feature-packed third-party file manager for Windows, recently released the preview version of the app in the Microsoft Store. Like the Windows Insider Program allows users to test new features before their public rollout, Files Preview serves as a testing ground for new features ahead of their release. With the latest update, version 3.8.13, Files Preview received a new layout, thumbnail improvements, and more.

Files Preview now has a new Cards View layout, which replaces Tiles View. Cards View shows more details about files and folders, like file name, type, size, modification date, dimensions (for images), duration (media files), tags, sync status, and more. You can switch to the new Cards View by clicking the "Layout" button on the toolbar and selecting "Cards."

Files Preview 3.8.13 also adds some upgrades for file thumbnails. They are now properly in sync with the layout size and have proper DPI awareness. The rest of the changelog includes the following:

Drag & drop Added support for dragging files from the Recent Files widget. Image files Added support for rotating JPEG-XR images.

Added support for setting JPEG-XR images as the desktop background. Fixes Cloud Drives Fixed issues with Google Drive support.

The new Cards Layout and other improvements are expected in the next Files update, version 3.9. Meanwhile, you can check out the latest update (version 3.8) in our dedicated article.

Files Preview is available for $6.29 in the Microsoft Store. You can also get the app for free from the official website. The preview version works alongside the stable release, so you can keep it side-by-side with the regular version.