Firefox 113.0.1 fixes a desktop window manager (DWM) bug on Windows 11, incorrect colors

Mozilla released the latest update to Firefox today. The new version, 113.0.1, fixes incorrect colors on Windows, which was the result of an issue with Windows Color Management. The previous Firefox version 113 apparently broke something in the color management.

Aside from that, the developers have also fixed an issue related to the Desktop Window Manager (DWM) where it was not updating non-client region caching information. This issue was leading to users experiencing tearing while watching videos in the fullscreen mode. Speaking of that, another fullscreen-related bug has also been resolved with this update.

The full changelog alongside their associated bug IDs and links are given below:

  • Fixed incorrect colors for Windows users with installed monitor/display color profiles, particularly on wide gamut displays (bug 1832215)

  • Fixed borders being visible around fullscreen windows for some configurations (bug 1830721)

  • Fixed an issue which may cause users in some configurations to experience tearing when watching videos in fullscreen mode (bug 1830792)

In case you want to download Firefox 113.0.1, it can be availed from Neowin software page at this link. You can also download it from Mozilla's official website as well. If you already run Mozilla's browser, which is currently the only non-Chromium mainstream option, get Firefox 113.0.1 by heading to the Menu > Help > About Firefox.

