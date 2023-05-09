Firefox 113 is out: improved Picture-in-Picture, search bar, password manager, and many more

Firefox 113 is now available for download in the Release channel. It is a massive, feature-packed update with changes improving various aspects of the browser. After installing Firefox 113, you will notice an improved Picture-in-Picture (PiP), a slightly better search bar, a redesigned accessibility engine, a safer password generator, privacy improvements, AVIF Image Sequence (AVIS) animation support, and more.

What is new in Firefox 113?

Here is the official changelog for Firefox 113:

Say hello to enhanced Picture-in-Picture! Rewind, check video duration, and effortlessly switch to full-screen mode on the web's most popular video websites.

Firefox's address bar is already a great place to search for what you're looking for. Now you'll always be able to see your web search terms and refine them while viewing your search's results - no additional scrolling needed! Also, a new result menu has been added making it easier to remove history results and dismiss sponsored Firefox Suggest entries.

Private windows now protect users even better by blocking third-party cookies and storage of content trackers.

Passwords automatically generated by Firefox now include special characters, giving users more secure passwords by default.

Firefox 113 introduces a redesigned accessibility engine which significantly improves the speed, responsiveness, and stability of Firefox when used with: Screen readers, as well as certain other accessibility software; East Asian input methods; Enterprise single sign-on software; and Other applications which use accessibility frameworks to access information.

Importing bookmarks from Safari or a Chrome-based browser? The favicons for those bookmarks will now also be imported by default to make them easier to identify.

Firefox 113 now supports AV1 Image Format files containing animations (AVIS), improving support for AVIF images across the web.

The Windows GPU sandbox first shipped in the Firefox 110 release has been tightened to enhance the security benefits it provides.

A 13-year-old feature request was fulfilled and Firefox now supports files being drag-and-dropped directly from Microsoft Outlook. A special thanks to volunteer contributor Marco Spiess for helping to get this across the finish line!

Users on macOS can now access the Services sub-menu directly from Firefox context menus.

On Windows, the elastic overscroll effect has been enabled by default. When two-finger scrolling on the touchpad or scrolling on the touchscreen, you will now see a bouncing animation when scrolling past the edge of a scroll container.

Firefox is now available in the Tajik (tg) language.

Besides visible changes and new features, Firefox 113 contains security fixes, enterprise-specific improvements, and enhancements for web developers.

Firefox 113 is available for download from Neowin or from the official website. If you already run Mozilla's browser, which is currently the only non-Chromium mainstream option, get Firefox 113 by heading to the Menu > Help > About Firefox.