Statcounter: Microsoft Edge has 12.71% on the desktop browser market

It is the first day of a new month, which means it is time to take a look at how things on the desktop browser market changed over March 2024. Spoiler alert: not much.

The March 2024 report from Statcounter reveals that Microsoft Edge is still having a hard time getting new users. During the month, it lost 0.05 points and reached 12.71%. Even though Microsoft Edge is preinstalled on hundreds of millions of PCs worldwide, most people still prefer Chrome.

The slow growth of Edge could also be attributed to the recent changes Microsoft implemented to make its products DMA-compliant in Europe, such as the ability to uninstall Microsoft Edge without using third-party apps, scripts, and hacks.

It is not all negative, though. Microsoft is trying to lure users with legitimately useful features. For example, Microsoft Edge will soon let you limit how much memory it eats. This feature might make the browser more appealing to users who are conscious of resource consumption on their computers.

Google Chrome is still the number one. It increased its already unreachable market share to 65.77%, going up 0.39 points in one month. And with Chrome now being fully ARM-friendly, those planning to buy the upcoming computers powered by the Snapdragon X Elite platform will have even fewer incentives to switch browsers.

Here is the breakdown of the desktop browser market as of March 2024:

Google Chrome - 65.77% (+0.39 points) Microsoft Edge - 12.71% (-0.05 points) Apple Safari - 8.63% (-0.08 points) Mozilla Firefox - 6.61% (-0.64 points) Opera - 3.15% (+0.1 points)

And here is what things look like on the mobile side, where the market is dominated by Google and Apple:

Google Chrome - 65.29% (-0.63 points) Apple Safari - 24.26% (+0.49 points) Samsung Internet - 4.41% (-0.01 points) Opera - 2.2% (+0.03 points) UC Browser - 1.44% (+0.11 points)

On the mobile market, Microsoft Edge has a 0.3% share, which went down 0.02 points in March 2024. Microsoft is working on browser extension support for the Edge browser on mobile, so maybe it will help convert some users from Chrome or Samsung Internet.

You can find more information on the official Statcounter website.

Disclaimer: Statcounter reports rely on code embedded into millions of websites across the internet. Therefore, they are not 100% accurate. Click here to learn more about how the company gathers data.