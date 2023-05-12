Beware! HP firmware update bricking OfficeJet 9020e printers with Blue Screen 83C0000B error

One of HP's newer firmware updates may be killing printers. The HP OfficeJet Pro 9020e All-in-One Printer series recently got a firmware update and several users all over the world may be affected. Affected HP customers are saying they are unable to access their printer since then. The affected printers are display blue screen with the error code "83C0000B", which is meant to indicate it is a firmware issue.

HP OfficeJet Pro 9020e printer

Over on the HP forum, a thread was started by a user "ClareR3185" about four days ago. They posted:

Product: HP OfficeJet Pro 9022e All-In-One Printer Hi there, my printer is offline with a blue screen and error code 83C0000B. I have read through other posts and tried the power drain reset but to no avail. Can someone send me instructions to perform a semi-full reset please? Many thanks

So far 62 people have upvoted this question by using the "I HAVE THE SAME QUESTION" option. Meanwhile, there are even more responses on the thread with 82 replies at the time of writing. Most of them seem to have the similar issue with their own 9020e series printers.

The bricked firmware update means that the printer is essentially useless and may need to be replaced. Some HP Australia customers on the thread claim HP is still looking into the matter though replacement may be the only solution.

Idontknow84 wrote:

Guys, the HP support just told me that if the printer is stuck in this BSOD state, apparently there is no alternative except to send the printer for servicing. :(

Another user ScottRita wrote:

Also in Aus, HP have responded saying they will be sending out a replacement.

However those printers which have run out of warranty may be out of luck. User NicS__ posted this:

I just spoke by phone to HP Australia for the second time this week - no solution, we're working on it, no timeframe. No idea or appreciation of the situation (i.e. not being able to work) we're all in. Those still under warranty might have more luck pushing for their printers being replaced by mine like so many others is just out of warranty (by 2mths) - their firmware crash caused this issue, ultimately we're at their mercy as to whether or not (and when) they can fix it. The number of printers effected must be huge, they're not going to help us unless they have to. I pushed to have my printer replaced with no luck.

HP firmware engineers are probably investigating what happened at the moment and apparently, they will provide an update on the situation on the 16th of May. A user AngeloMGP posted this on the thread:

Just talked to the Customer Service. They confirmed it's a firmware error happening everywhere in the world. They will have no news before Tuesday 16th, so at the moment there's nothing to do.

We will also update the article once there is more information on the issue.

