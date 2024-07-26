Firefox 128.0.3 fixes the problem with websites not loading, on-screen keyboard, and more

On July 23, Mozilla released a small bug-fixing update for Firefox 128, which is currently the latest Firefox version in the Release channel. Now, just a few days later, developers shipped another release. Version 128.0.3 brings three bug fixes to resolve problems with websites not loading when connecting via HTTP/2, collapsed table rows, and the on-screen keyboard on Windows.

Here are the official release notes for Mozilla Firefox 128.0.3

Fixed an issue causing some sites to not load when connecting via HTTP/2. (Bug 1908161, Bug 1909666)

Fixed collapsed table rows not appearing when expected in some situations. (Bug 1907789)

Fixed the Windows on-screen keyboard potentially concealing the web page when displayed. (Bug 1907766)

Firefox 128.0.3 is now available for download from the official Mozilla website or through the browser. You can either wait for Firefox to update itself automatically in the background or head to Menu > Help > About Firefox. Those using Firefox on Windows can also get the browser from the Microsoft Store.

Full release notes for Mozilla Firefox 128.0.3 are available on the official website.

In case you missed it, Mozilla released Firefox 128 earlier this month. It was a big update with plenty of new features, such as the ability to translate portions of web pages, a reworked UI for cleaning the browsing data, DRM-protected content support in Private Browsing mode, a new API that offers an alternative for ad tracking, new localization, and plenty of various fixes.

Firefox 128 is available in the regular Release channel and Extended Support Release. However, Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 users are still getting support and updates for Firefox 115 ESR, which should remain supported "past the currently planned date." For now, there is no information on when exactly Mozilla plans to pull the plug on now-deceased Windows versions.