Mozilla releases Firefox 128.0 with improved translate, Private mode, and a new ESR release

Mozilla has released Firefox 128.0 in the Release channel. It is a big feature update with plenty of new features and changes, both visible and under the hood. With the latest update, Firefox can now translate portions of text on web pages; there is a simplified UI for cleaning user data; support for DRM content in InPrivate (this allows you to play Netflix and other content); and more.

It is worth noting that Firefox 128.0 is available not only in the Release channel but also in the ESR channel, where major updates land every 42 weeks. However, Firefox 128.0 is optional, and users can continue using version 115 until at least September 2024.

What is new in Firefox 128?

Here are the official release notes for Firefox 128.0:

New features: Firefox can now translate selections of text and hyperlinked text to other languages from the context menu.

For users in the US and Canada, Firefox will now show your recent searches or currently trending searches when you open the Address Bar to get you back to your previous search session or inspire your next one.

Firefox now has a simpler and more unified dialog for clearing user data. In addition to streamlining data categories, the new dialog also provides insights into the site data size corresponding to the selected time range.

Firefox now supports playback of protected content from streaming sites like Netflix while in Private Browsing mode.

Firefox now supports the experimental Privacy Preserving Attribution API, which provides an alternative to user tracking for ad attribution. This experiment is only enabled via origin trial and can be disabled in the new Website Advertising Preferences section in the Privacy and Security settings.

On macOS, microphone capture through getUserMedia will now use system-provided voice processing when applicable, improving audio quality.

Firefox is now available in the Saraiki (skr) language. Fixed: Firefox now proxies DNS by default when using SOCKS v5, avoiding leaking DNS queries to the network when using SOCKS v5 proxies.

Various security fixes. Changed: Firefox now supports rendering more text/* file types inline, rather than requiring them to be downloaded to be viewed.

The root certificate used to verify add-ons and signed content has been renewed to avoid upcoming expiration.

Enterprise changes in Firefox 128 are available here, and Developer Information is here.

You can install Firefox 128 by clicking Menu > Help > About Firefox or downloading its installer from the official website (also available in the Microsoft Store).