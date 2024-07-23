Firefox 128.0.2 is out with with fixes for ad blockers, Windows on ARM visual glitches, more

Mozilla has released the first bug-fixing update for Firefox 128, which arrived in the Release channel a couple of weeks ago. In today's update, Mozilla resolved various bugs, such as visual glitches on Windows on ARM devices, problems with certain ad-blocking extensions, audio issues during calls on macOS, bugs when taking screenshots, and more.

Here are the official release notes:

Version 128.0.2, first offered to Release channel users on July 23, 2024 Fixed an audio echo in video calls on macOS under certain conditions. (Bug 1908539)

Fixed an issue where the Adguard extension popup was not displaying. (Bug 1906132)

Fixed an issue causing some screen readers to fail to read when navigating by character in rich text editors. (Bug 1905021)

Fixed visual glitches when dark mode is enabled in Windows ARM devices. (Bug 1897444)

Fixed an issue causing NTLM authentication failure. (Bug 1908115)

Fixed an issue where content displayed on mouseover was not captured in a screenshot. (Bug 1905468)

Various stability fixes.

If you use Firefox, you probably know that, like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and other browsers, Firefox updates itself automatically in the background. However, you can speed things up by heading to Menu > Help > About Firefox. The browser will check for updates, download the latest release, and offer you the option to restart itself to apply available updates.

Firefox is available on Windows 10, 11, macOS, Android, iOS, and Linux. Windows users can get the browser from the official website or using the Microsoft Store via this link. By the way, Mozilla is the only mainstream browser still offering support for now-deceased Windows versions, namely Windows 7, 8, and 8.1. Recently, Mozilla confirmed its plans to support Firefox on those systems beyond the previously set deadlines.

