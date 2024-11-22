Flight Simulator 2024's first hotfix targets multiple crashing issues, missing cursor

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 landed, or more like crash landed, earlier this week on PC and Xbox consoles. This cloud streaming content-centered entry in the hit simulation series essentially buckled under the load of players on day one, with the studio saying it did not expect that much interest so quickly. As the title finally moves towards server stability, its first hotfix has now been pushed out.

"Good news," begins a message by Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann on social media. "We've made continued improvements that provide smoother access to the simulator … We will continue to investigate any issues and keep the community informed. Thank you again for your ongoing support and enjoy your time in the skies."

The update focuses mainly on fixing some critical crashing issues being faced by simmers. A minor but annoying bug that left the cursor missing on the sign-in window at the start of the title has also been resolved, finally letting PC players stop spamming tab or aiming blind for their profile.

Here are all the changes in the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 1.1.9.0 hotfix:

Stability & Performance Fixed a crash when you selected “As Arrival” in the EFB

Fixed a crash that could occur when closing and invoking the Camera menu after changing the Drone focus mode option to a value other than undefined

Fixed various crashes across the title General Bug Fixes Fixed missing cursor on Xbox Live sign-in popup

Fixed an issue where you could lose focus when creating a new input profile.

Aircraft selection is accessible via the control menu, but can only be changed from the home page.

Fixed an issue where you could get stuck when accessing the menu bar from any help page.

The studio adds that moving any existing Community Packages from the title's folder to another location on the PC can resolve "stability issues or long loading times" as well.

Feedback on the update and the overall game can be provided to the development team via the official Flight Simulator forums.