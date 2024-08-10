Google Meet gets a new 'Take notes for me' AI-powered feature

In the official workspace blog, Google Meet has announced that it is adding a new AI note-taking feature called "Take notes for me." This feature will help users focus on their meetings rather than being busy noting down important details.

As an exclusive Google Workspace feature, Google Meet is first giving admins the ability to control whether this feature should be made available to their users. Later, this feature will gain end-user availability.

Admins will have the control to turn the feature on or off for a group of users or the entire organization. Admins can head over to Apps > Google Workspace > Google Meet > Gemini Settings to control the feature via the admin console.

The new Google Meet "Take notes for me" feature is a part of the Google Gemini suite of AI tools. It will be available to users who have the Gemini Enterprise add-on, Gemini Education Premium add-on, AI Meetings, and Messaging Add-on. So, only if you have one of these licenses assigned can you use the new AI note-taking feature.

"Take notes from me" makes use of advanced Google AI to transcribe and summarize your meetings in real time. The notes are stored in the meeting owner's drive folder and will follow the Meet retention policy that your organization has configured. The AI-generated are searchable, making it easier to find the information you need.

Notably, there are chances that AI could make mistakes while transcribing your meeting. However, the feature makes it easier to share important details about a meeting with someone who missed it for any reason.

Admins should note that the feature will be turned on by default. The gradual rollout of the Google Meet "Take notes for me" feature will start on August 13, 2024, and is expected to be available to all users by August 21, 2024.