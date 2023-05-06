Google bringing AI-powered Smart Reply feature "Magic Compose" to Android

Alphabet subsidiary Google is pushing towards introducing AI in all of its products. Google is bringing AI-powered features to its RCS messaging app. Previously Google introduced Smart Compose to Messages. It can be found within the settings options of the app under Smart Reply and Suggested Actions. Based on machine learning, it suggested actions and replies relevant to the message received.

Now leaked images show Google is working on "Magic Compose", an AI-powered typing assistant that can suggest better-personalized replies in the context of the conversation. According to the leaked screenshots, Messages will offer replies in lyrical format, formal, chill, and short replies. It will give users multiple samples of replies to choose from. The suggestion can also be tailored to the input prompt provided by the user.

Source: 9to5Google

In the leaked screenshot shared with 9to5Google, we can see the Magic Compose option under the settings page of Suggestions. It shows an "Experiment" label, indicating the feature is still under development. There's also a disclaimer saying the conversation is generated by Google on their servers. Since internet communication is involved, it can incur carrier charges. Users should be aware of the privacy implications.

To get access to this feature earlier, you have to have the Messages by Google app installed from this link. Then you have to enroll for beta testing here.

Source: 9to5Google via PhoneArena