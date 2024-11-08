Google's AI video tool 'Vids' now available for businesses

Google announced its AI video-making tool "Google Vids" earlier this year, initially making it available only for Google Workspace users. In an official announcement, Google is expanding Vids AI video-making tool to more users, specifically targeting business users.

Vids uses Google's AI model Gemini to create marketing and any other form of videos. Google Vids can be used to create videos for businesses, learning, and project development purposes. There is a "Help me create" option, which generates a storyboard from the initial prompts and Google Drive documents in chronological order.

After choosing a style, Gemini AI then streamlines all the required content for the video including, suggested scenes, stock media, text, scripts, and background music, and generates a draft video. This draft video can be then further edited as per users' preference by adding stock footage, animations, transitions, photo effects, etc.

There are multiple templates on offer that can act as a base for a video, which can be further edited to create a video. Google Vids also lets users add voiceovers with a selection of preset voices and the option to record their voice using a teleprompter. The teleprompter feature is powered by Gemini's read-along and rolling features and currently supports English.

Google also notes that "similar to other productivity tools like Docs, Sheets, and Slides, Vids includes a simple, easy-to-use interface and the ability to collaborate in real-time and share projects securely from your browser."

For now, Google Vids will be enabled by default for select editions of Google Workspace, including Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise tiers, and Education Plus, as well as Gemini add-on customers. The feature is rolling out starting November 7 and will make its way to more users over the next few weeks.

There is a fine line added to the official document suggesting that Google will give full access to AI-powered features in Vids for free until December 31, 2025. However, post the said date, usage limits will be applicable on AI features beginning in 2026, about which, users will be notified in advance.