Xbox Free Play Days bring Dying Light, NBA 2K25, and more to Game Pass members this weekend

Microsoft's Xbox Free Play Days promotion is back with another selection of games to try out over the weekend. Dying Light, ExoCross, and NBA 2K25 are the games available this time. As usual, members in the Xbox Game Pass Core, Standard, and Ultimate tiers are the ones able to jump into these promoted games.

From the latest trio, Dying Light offers an open-world action RPG experience set in a zombie-infested city. Created by Techland, the game offers plenty of ways to escape or fight the zombie menace, with extreme parkour, melee combat (with a vast variety of craftable weapons), as well as firearms being available. Even a four-player co-op is supported for those wanting to play the campaign together with friends.

Next, NBA 2K25 comes touting its basketball experience for sports fans. Released only a few months ago, this 2K entry features an updated career mode, an enhanced "dribbble engine" for authentic movements from players, streetball options, reworked shooting, and even more animation realism over previous versions.

The last game in the bunch is ExoCross. This is an off-road racing game set in the future with fully simulated chassis and suspension components and even a soft-body tire model. Here, "out-of-this-world" tracks are a literal reality. Featuring "off-road terrain, powerful open-wheel vehicles, slipstream-powered boosts, and unparalleled handling," the title boasts to be the best off-road racer in the galaxy.

Below are links to the Microsoft Store pages for all three games, with each one currently featuring discounts:

Dying Light - $2.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

- $2.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) ExoCross - $27.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

- $27.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) NBA 2K25 - $48.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

The Free Play Days promotions of this weekend will end on Sunday, October 19, at 11:59 p.m. PT. After this, expect the next round of Xbox weekend offers to go live on October 24.