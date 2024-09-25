Google Photos 'Memory' feature could soon gain narration powers thanks to Gemini AI

Google Photos is the default gallery app on many devices, including Pixel phones. It offers a good view of the media stored on the device and also functions as an app for backing up photos or videos to the cloud. Some users also use the Google Photos app for photo editing.

Recently, Google Photos gained the option to flip images and videos horizontally. In a recent APK Teardown post, it was spotted that Google could introduce some Gemini AI trickery to the Photos app's "Memory" feature.

The Google Photos "Memory" feature gives the user a recap of what they were doing some years ago. It can also let you revisit some fond memories of the past. Now, with the latest Google Photos app version 7.1, some strings of codes have been spotted that indicate that Google could use Gemini AI to generate narration for memories.

Here are the strings of codes (via Android Authority):

Get recap memories narrated by Gemini

Gemini-powered memories

Hang tight! Your %1$s recap will be ready in December

Get recap memories narrated by Gemini

Gemini-powered memories

According to the strings of codes, a key highlight of the AI-powered memory generator will be Gemini narrations. Currently, the Google Photos "Memory" feature only shows slideshows of photos and videos along with background music, but no narration.

Without narration, other people may not get the context or have the same experience as the ones involved in the created memory. The inclusion of the Gemini AI narration feature could add this missing piece and provide context to the memories. Gemini AI may be able to extract context from the images and videos and narrate them when creating memories.

Google could also be planning to supercharge the "Year in Review" recap memories instead of all memories. In this case, Gemini AI could narrate the memories to review the user's year.

It appears that the feature could be available as an opt-in experience, so those who don't want this feature can keep it disabled. The strings suggest that Google may release this feature sometime in December.