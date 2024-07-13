European pricing of Pixel 9 series and Pixel 9 Pro Fold along with color options leaked

Google is all set to launch the entire Pixel 9 series, which includes the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL at the Pixel Hardware event scheduled for August 13. The Pixel 9 smartphone has been leaked a couple of times in pink color, giving us a good look at what to expect from the upcoming Pixel smartphone.

The leaked hands-on video corroborates a previous design leak, showcasing the new camera module, that isn't attached to the body of the phone like Pixel's predecessors.

Now, a fresh leak has popped up, courtesy of French online publication Dealabs, which gives us a peek into the alleged European pricing of the Pixel 9 series and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Not only the price, but the report has also leaked the different color options that the Pixel 9 series is speculated to offer.

According to the leak, the Google Pixel 9 will allegedly be available in two storage variants, 128GB and 256GB, priced at €899 (roughly $981) and €999 (approximately $1,091), respectively. The vanilla Pixel 9 smartphone is speculated to be available in Obsidian (Volcanic Black), Porcelain (Porcelain), Cosmo, and Mojito color options.

There are also rumors that the Pixel 9 Pro will be available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel (Sage Green), and Pink color schemes. The leak suggests that the 128GB variant could cost €1,099 (approximately $1,200), while the 256GB variant could cost €1,199 (roughly $1,309). The 512GB variant of the Pixel 9 Pro is expected to cost €1,329 (roughly $1,451) and is rumored to be available only in Obsidian and Hazel color schemes.

The base model of the Pixel 9 Pro XL is rumored to cost €1,199 (roughly $1,309), and the 256GB variant could come with a price tag of €1,299 (roughly $1,218). The phone is speculated to launch in Pink, Obsidian, Porcelain, and Haze.

The 512GB variant could rock a price tag of €1,429 (approximately $1,560) and is expected to be available in Obsidian, Porcelain, and Hazel. Google is rumored to launch the Pixel 9 Pro XL in a 1TB variant as well, with a price tag of €1,689 (roughly $1,844).

Google is expected to also launch the next Pixel foldable phone, purportedly called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The phone is rumored to be launched in 256GB and 512GB storage variants, costing €1,899 (roughly $2,063) and $2,029 (approximately $2,215), respectively. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is rumored to be launched in Obsidian and Porcelain color options.

These are leaked European prices, and even if they turn out to be true, the US pricing will be different once the devices go official.