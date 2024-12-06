Alleged Google Pixel 9a prototype surfaces showing a flat camera module

It all started with a leak in August this year, showcasing a totally new design for an upcoming Pixel device, supposedly the Pixel 9a. The device had a camera module flushed with the back panel, which is in contrast to the visor-type camera module found on Pixel phones. We've also seen high-quality renders of the alleged Pixel 9a, corroborating the same design language.

Now, a couple of images, reportedly prototypes of Pixel 9a, have surfaced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), courtesy of leaker fenibook. The image showcases a similar camera module we've seen in previous rumors related to the Pixel 9a. The dual-camera module is flushed to the back panel of the device and a flash module is positioned separately from the dual-camera pill.

One image shows a completely different logo in the center of the back panel, typically where the Google logo resides. Companies make use of such logos on prototypes to stop devices from getting recognized and leaked. The back panel also has multiple stickers, one of which mentions "EVT" or Engineering Validation Test device, indicating it is a prototype model.

The image showing the front of the device doesn't reveal much beyond the punch-hole housing for the selfie camera. Also, it is pretty challenging to determine the size of the bezels surrounding the display panel. Previously, it has been leaked that the Pixel 9a could launch in two color options: Peony and Iris.

The Pixel 9a is tipped to launch with a 6.3-inch Actua display with a 60-120Hz adaptive refresh rate panel. It could be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset and be paired with 8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB onboard storage options. Under the hood, the phone could be juiced by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging support and 7.5W for wireless charging.

The phone is expected to come with a 48MP primary and 13MP ultra-wide camera. The 48MP primary camera is rumored to be the same as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which will help the Pixel 9a produce better images in low light. Google is speculated to launch the Pixel 9a sometime in early March 2025.