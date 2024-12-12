Google Pixel 9a leaks again, this time with complete specs and price

With rumors suggesting an early launch, sometime in March 2025, the Google Pixel 9a has leaked once again. This time, the leak not only reveals the device's full specifications but also the pricing of the upcoming Pixel 9a. We've already reported several specs of the device, and now, we have more details to ponder.

Starting off, the Pixel 9a is said to be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, paired with the M2 Titan security chip. The device is claimed to feature a 6.285-inch Actua AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate boasting a peak brightness of 2,700 nits and a resolution of 1080x2424 (FHD+). The display could feature Gorilla Glass 3 protection with IP68 dust and water resistance.

The camera setup is likely to remain the same as the Pixel 8a. As per the leak, the Pixel 9a will feature a 48MP + 13MP dual-camera setup on the rear and a 13MP selfie camera. Notably, the 48MP main camera is said to be sourced from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, enabling better low-light photography on the Pixel 9a. Under the hood, the Pixel 9a is tipped to be juiced by a 5,100mAh battery, which is 13% larger compared to the Pixel 8a (4,492mAh).

Gallery: Pixel 9a specifications

You will get improved charging speeds, which stand at 7.5W wireless and 23W fast wired charging. The device won't feature Qi2 charging just like the Pixel 9 series launched this year. The Pixel 9a could launch in four colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, and Peony, mirroring the colors of the standard Pixel 9. The phone is expected to get a bit taller and wider, but weigh less than its predecessor. It would reportedly measure 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm, and weigh 185.9 grams, compared to Pixel 8a which measures 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9mm with a weight of 188 grams.

Speaking of the price, the Pixel 9a is tipped to launch for $499 for the 128GB model and could cost $50 extra for the mmWave model, likely exclusive to Verizon.

Source and images: Android Headlines