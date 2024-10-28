Xbox app on Windows is getting a new Home page with games, deals, recommendations, more

Xbox Insiders on Windows now have a brand-new update waiting for them on the Xbox app. Announced today as a brand-new Home experience, the landing page on the Xbox app is being updated to be a "unified" offering that has easy and quick access to games, according to Microsoft.

"We’ve listened to your feedback and have been testing different designs internally over the last several months," says the development team on Xbox Wire. "Our goal is to create a unified Home experience that combines the best and latest content from both the Game Pass and Microsoft Store tabs, so you can easily find what you love without having to jump between tabs."

At the top of the new Home page, a featured content panel will show new game releases on Xbox platforms, ongoing events, new Game Pass additions, sales, and other elements that need highlighting. Next, a deals section is added to show the latest gaming discounts on the Microsoft Store.

A section with recommendations based on the user's previous purchases and played games is also being introduced, letting players quickly find games they might like from Game Pass or the store.

Lastly, the Jump Back In option for Compact Mode users that have been in testing is being added to the new Home experience. This shows the player's most recently played games at the very top of the page, offering quick access to their game hubs if they want to continue where they left the title off.

As usual, anyone interested in testing out the new Home page can use the Xbox Insider Hub app on the Microsoft Store to enroll in the ongoing Insider Previews. The Insider Preview version of the app hosting the new experience is "2411.1000.49.0". The company is looking for feedback on the new feature via a survey as well, which can be found here.