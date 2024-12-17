Google Search may soon let you upload files to ask questions

A new rumor is floating around involving a new Google Search feature that lets you upload a file and ask questions about it. This was spotted by X user Khushal Bherwani, who found a paperclip icon next to the voice search button in the search bar. Clicking this icon lets you upload a file, and the search bar changes to say, "Ask anything about this file." However, it seems that after uploading, the feature doesn't yet provide answers related to the file, suggesting it's still being tested.

Image: Khushal Bherwani

If this feature rolls out, it won't be Google's first AI update. Earlier this year, they launched AI Overviews in Search, designed to give quick answers to user queries. Plus, with Google's Gemini also offering AI-powered features around file uploading, it wouldn't be a stretch to think they might be bringing these two together in some way.

Google has also been integrating AI into its Workspace tools. For example, in Google Docs, there's a feature called "Help me create" that uses AI to help users create formatted documents from scratch. Last year, the company brought "Help me write" to Gmail on Android and iOS to assist with tasks like drafting emails.

Despite these advancements, AI in Google's services hasn't been without issues. The AI Overviews feature, for instance, faced backlash for providing incorrect and sometimes dangerous suggestions, like advising users to add glue to pizza sauce.

AI tech has also been getting some legal attention. OpenAI's ChatGPT, for example, has been caught up in lawsuits over claims of copyright issues. News outlets like The Intercept, Raw Story, and AlterNet have taken legal action against OpenAI and Microsoft. They claim that these companies used their articles without permission to train ChatGPT.