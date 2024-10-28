The 40-inch TCL S3 Smart TV with Roku TV is 35% off

Amazon US is once again offering the 40-inch TCL Class S3 LED Smart TV at a 35% discount, so you may want to check it out if you are looking to upgrade your entertainment experience without breaking the bank.

The S3 Smart TV offers clear, detailed picture quality in full HD resolution. Equipped with direct LED backlighting, this model offers improved brightness and picture uniformity compared to edge-lit alternatives. Furthermore, dynamic contrast technology optimises on-screen content, providing deeper blacks and brighter whites for an improved viewing experience.

For gaming enthusiasts, the Game Mode setting reduces input lag and latency, delivering a smoother and more responsive gameplay. The TV includes three HDMI ports, including one with ARC support, allowing easy connection to gaming consoles, streaming devices, AV receivers, and more. Moreover, the Roku TV Smart OS provides access to a wide array of free entertainment.

With Apple AirPlay 2, users can stream videos, photos, and music from Apple devices directly to the TV. Additionally, this model supports voice control through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, enabling hands-free operation and convenient smart home integration.

40-inch TCL Class S3 1080p LED Smart TV with Roku TV (40S350R, 2023 Model - Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit Compatibility, Streaming FHD Television, Black): $149.99 (Amazon US)

