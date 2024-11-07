Google testing AI-powered call screening with smart reply feature

Google is reportedly developing AI-powered replies for its Phone app's call-screening feature, according to a tweet from AssembleDebug. The new feature will improve Call Screening by suggesting smart replies based on the caller's responses. The AI assistance, branded as "Call Assist," could potentially help users respond more efficiently during screened calls.

Google is working on AI replies in Phone app for Call Screening . According to its descripton, "Call assist suggests new AI powered smart replies based on caller's Call Screen response"#Google #Android #AI pic.twitter.com/1lZiEBMzve — AssembleDebug (Shiv) (@AssembleDebug) November 7, 2024

The development, discovered through a teardown of the latest Google Phone app beta release (v153) by 9to5Google, offers more glimpses into how the new functionality may operate. The teardown revealed code references to "dobby_LLM," hinting that Google plans to use its Gemini Nano language model to power the AI responses. The integration would allow the feature to better understand natural language, making suggested replies more contextually relevant and nuanced based on the caller's words.

If implemented, the AI-powered replies could greatly enhance the Call Screening experience on Pixel devices. Currently, Call Screening is available in only a few regions and is limited to Pixel phones. Automatic Call Screening and call notes, another feature exclusive to Pixel, are also region-specific, available only in the U.S. and further restricted to the Pixel 9 series. This exclusivity has limited the reach of Google’s call management features despite their appeal to users seeking better control over incoming calls.

Although AI-powered replies show promise, the feature may or may not be released soon. Google has yet to confirm any launch date or reveal additional details, so users will need to wait to see how the feature evolves. The integration of Gemini Nano will improve user experience, as the model specializes in understanding conversational language. It would create a more personalized interaction between users and the call screening system.

Aside from that, the new AI-driven responses could provide a significant advantage to Pixel users, especially those who rely on Call Screening to handle unknown or spam calls. The search giant could make the call screening process smoother, reducing the need for users to manually type or select responses during calls.

As of now, no official announcement has been made regarding a broader rollout, and Google has kept specific details under wraps.