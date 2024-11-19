Google has launched the first Android 16 Developer Preview

Google has released the first Developer Preview for Android 16, marking an earlier-than-usual start to its release cycle. This shift moves the launch from its typical February timeline, aligning with Google’s goal to release the final version by the second quarter of 2025.

Primarily targeted at developers, this early Preview offers a sneak peek at some of the platform's upcoming features. One notable addition is an enhanced API for the system photo picker, promising a more seamless and integrated app experience. Another update is the revamped Health Connect feature, which enables apps to securely manage medical records in FHIR format with user consent.

The initial Developer Preview, build BP21.241018.009, includes the November 2024 security patch. It supports the following Pixel devices:

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Pixel 8a

Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold

Developers can also use the Android Emulator for testing. If you own one of these devices, you can download the OS from the official Android site. However, Google advises caution for users already running Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1. Transitioning to Android 16 DP1 requires a complete device wipe, so it's worth considering installation plans to avoid data loss.

Google plans to release additional Developer Previews and Beta versions of Android 16 over the next few months. These updates will gradually introduce more features and functionalities, allowing developers to test and refine their apps. By March 2025, Google expects to achieve platform stability, meaning the core features and APIs will be finalized. This will lead to the final public release of Android 16 sometime after April 2025.