Google Wallet to notify you about your tickets if you happen to be nearby the venue

Google is reportedly developing a new location-based reminder feature for the Google Wallet app. The feature is purportedly called "Nearby notifications" and will alert users about the events, tickets, and passes when they are near the venue.

Multiple strings of code were found in the latest Google Wallet Android app v24.44.695355101, giving plenty of evidence about the upcoming Google Wallet "Nearby notifications" feature. Currently, Google sends notifications to users about flights (three hours before), event tickets (on the same day), and other passes such as parking passes, insurance cards, etc., which aren't location-based.

Soon, Google Wallet will add an option to let users receive location-based reminder notifications. For example, if you have stored a concert event in your wallet and are near the venue, then Google Wallet will show you a notification about those tickets. Here are the codes:

Get notified when you're closer to a place

Precise location is off

Turn on Wallet notifications and nearby passes

You can manage notifications for each pass in the pass details

Your precise location data is processed on your device and it's not shared with Google or the merchant.

Changing your location permissions may turn on other Wallet features, like personalization, recommendations, or notifications. Learn more about location permissions

You're ready to get nearby notifications

Set up nearby notifications for all passes

According to Android Authority, users will be able to turn on the "Nearby notifications" feature on a per-pass basis. Meaning, you can turn the feature on for one ticket, and disable it for the other. This way, you won't be bombarded with unnecessary notifications.

Notably, the Google Wallet "Nearby notifications" feature is under development and isn't available to any users. However, it seems ready to roll out with a future update. So, ensure that you keep the app up to date.